The Bedford Area Family YMCA is hosting a Summer Sunset Festival Series all summer long.
On the third Friday of every month through October, come out to the Bedford YMCA from 6 to 10 p.m. for live music, food trucks, beer trucks, vendors and kids’ activities.
The series will continue Friday, June 17, from 6-10 p.m., featuring the country rock duo, The Brown Brothers. From Scratch Food Truck will attend with their famous tacos and nachos. KONA Ice of Lynchburg will be serving up a cold treat, NOMS will have popcorn and cotton candy, and Kay’s Culinary Creations will have their signature desserts.
There will be several activities for kids, including a rock wall, gaga ball, bounce house and more. Adults can enjoy a beer truck with a wide array of options, including seltzers and wine. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The cost to enter is $5 for anyone three or older. Children 2 and under can enter for free. All proceeds from this event will go toward Bedford YMCA Preschool Summer Camp Scholarships.
Any questions may be directed to the Bedford YMCA event coordinator at events@bedfordymca.org.
