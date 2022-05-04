The Roanoke Valley Dulcimers will perform on the grounds of the Vinton History Museum or inside as a weather backup Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to noon.
The event is free and open to the public.
Music selections will include old-time traditional Appalachian and Irish tunes, hymns, folk and more.
There will be historic collections on display, tours and research resources. Niche items of local history and Friendship/Mothers’s Day baskets will be for sale.
The Vinton History Museum, located at 210 E. Jackson Ave. in Vinton is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, email info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or call 540-342-8634.
