The murder of a New York physician’s assistant — allegedly at the hands of a Smith Mountain Lake resident — has created headlines throughout the country, even making the pages of People magazine.
Jacob Klein, 40, of Wirtz, was taken into custody in New York on April 15 following the April 13 stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Rabadi was found dead at his home in New Scotland, a small town approximately 10 miles west of Albany, by his wife, his father, and an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Both Rabadi and his wife, Elana Radin, were employed as physician’s assistants at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. It has been alleged by local authorities in Albany County that Klein was stalking Rabadi prior to Rabadi’s death. Rabadi married Klein’s ex-girlfriend in the fall of 2021.
