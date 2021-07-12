Franklin County High School graduate Madeline Sellers of Hardy, who had a GPA of 4.167, received a scholarship to attend Virginia Commonwealth University from the Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club (SMLWC).
Each year, SMLWC awards a scholarship to a graduating female senior at Franklin County High School who has been actively involved in the community. The scholarship recipient must complete a scholarship package listing their activities that demonstrate their leadership values and their teamwork in serving the community. The scholarship winner is required to explain her educational and career goals.
“My goal is to provide legal aid for underprivileged families to make sure they get the defense that US citizens are entitled to,” Sellers explained. “In the US today many people cannot afford representation and are stuck with lawyers that are working for them because they have to. I would like to change that stigma and actually make a difference for these people and help them.”
Members of SMLWC ask that the public join them in congratulating Sellers as the 2021 SMLWC scholarship recipient.
