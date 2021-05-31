A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred at 4:58 p.m. Friday, May 28, on Route 43 one mile north of Route 24 in Bedford County.
According to the Virginia State Police on Sunday, a 2015 Kia Optima failed to yield the right of way while entering the roadway, and was struck by a 2005 Ford F-450, which was traveling north on Route 43.
The driver of the Kia was identified as Tonya Turner Johnson, 52, of Greensboro, North Carolina. Johnson was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The Ford was driven by Earl C. Ferguson, 51, of Romney, West Virginia. Ferguson was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.
Virginia State Police Trooper N.J. Houck is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.