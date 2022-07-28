Two Franklin County residents died in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred Tuesday, July 19, in Rocky Mount, and one driver was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence.
At approximately 6:04 p.m. July 19, the Rocky Mount Police and Fire Departments, the Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety units responded to the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike (State Route 40) and Booker T. Washington Highway (State Route 122) for a report of a three-vehicle collision, with injury, which had occurred within the intersection of these two roadways.
Upon arrival, Rocky Mount police officers, along with firefighters and EMT workers, identified five residents of Franklin County who were involved in this collision.
One of the three drivers, Melissa A. Holland, 21, was pronounced deceased at the scene while her male passenger, Christian Hernandez, 18, was immediately transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, where he, too, was later pronounced dead.
Both Franklin County residents died as a result of their injuries sustained in this collision.
The other two drivers involved in this collision, Nicholas A. Davis, 31, and Matthew Carter, 41, and his Carter’s passenger did not require medical transportation from the scene.
Davis was arrested and later charged with driving while under the influence.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.