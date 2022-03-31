The Bedford Public Library System will hold a dietary workshop for those with diabetes at its Stewartsville location Tuesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. and at its Moneta location Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m.
“Living with diabetes can be a struggle, but finding good food doesn’t have to be!” the library system stated.
Susan Prillaman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will teach us about healthy eating options for individuals with either type of diabetes, and samples will be included.
Attendees will then have the opportunity to sign up for six follow-up sessions, which will be held at the Bedford Extension Office, located at 1257 County Farm Road, Suite B. The introductory sessions at the libraries will be free and are sponsored by the Bedford Community Health Foundation. A fee will be assessed for the six follow-up sessions (scholarships are available).
Each library branch will have a “Balanced Living with Diabetes” introduction workshop this season. Registration for each program is required, and seats are limited. Once spots are full, names can be added to a waitlist. Masks are recommended.
Registration may be made online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. Workshops may be canceled if a minimum of five registrants is not reached.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Moneta, 540-425-7004; or Stewartsville, 540-425-7008.
