The Bower Center for the Arts recently announced the return of the Bower Center Concert Series.
The 2021 series includes four concerts and a one-man play for the holidays. The performances are sponsored by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and Destination Bedford.
Tickets for all events are available online for $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before the scheduled performance time. No outside food or drink is allowed, as refreshments will be available for purchase inside.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.