The Franklin County Democratic Committee called an assembled caucus beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 8, at the Franklin Democratic Committee Office, 527 S. Main Street in Rocky Mount.
The purpose of the caucus will be to elect the new members of the Franklin County Democratic Committee. Following the election of the committee, the committee will meet to elect the executive committee.
Any person wishing to seek election as an executive committee member must file with Don Vineyard, chair of the Franklin County Democratic Committee, P.O. Box 153, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151, no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 6. A voluntary administrative fee of $5 will be charged at the time of filing for those wishing to run for the executive committee.
There is no charge for those wishing to attend and vote at the caucus.
Doors to the caucus open at 9 a.m. for check-in. Caucus Participation Forms must be filled out by any person attending the caucus prior to participating in the caucus. At 10 a.m. the doors to the caucus will close and no person may complete a form and participate in the caucus after that time with the exception of those persons in line at 10 a.m.
For further information, contact Don Vineyard, Franklin County Democratic Committee at 540-238-7307. Information about the caucus can also be found at fcdemocrats.org.
