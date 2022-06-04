SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust awarded six $6,000 four-year scholarships and four $3,000 transfer scholarships this year.
All 10 of the scholars have “outstanding academic records,” were active in high school activities and did volunteer work, according to the SML Lions Club. Their activities included student government, athletics, band, choir, National Honor Society, scholastic competitions and many others.
“Altogether they are a very worthy group of students,” SML Lions Club stated. “All the students did volunteer work, and several of them worked long hours earning money to help the family and save for college expenses.”
The Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Endowed Transfer Scholarship goes to Emma Bowman, the daughter of Laura and Clay Bowman. She is active in her church and often plays the piano at her church. She also helps with fund raising activities there. After earning her associate degree, she plans to attend either Radford Carillion or Ferrum College for a degree in nursing or radiation technology.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.