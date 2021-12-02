Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic, has taken over Franklin Country’s substance abuse epidemic by force, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Similar to morphine, but with 50 to 100 times the potency, fentanyl is a legal opioid that is commonly prescribed for pain control.
In this drug epidemic, fentanyl is being added to illicit substances to increase its potency, and many users are not aware that it is cut into the drugs that they are purchasing, the sheriff’s office stated.
Recently, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent an alert to law enforcement agencies to be aware of counterfeit pills that have entered into the United States that are laced with fentanyl. An increase in overdose fatalities have been attributed to this takeover of fentanyl and counterfeit pills.
The sheriff’s office stated that is dedicated to the “aggressive pursuit of illegal use and sale of dangerous, illicit drugs in an effort to protect all within this community.”
From July 2021 to November 2021, the Narcotics Division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has continued an extended drug investigation that has led to 94 individuals receiving 243 indictments directly related to drug activity. These indictments include the following:
• Distribution of marijuana less than 1/2 ounce, 9 charges
• Possession and/or sale of schedule I or II drugs, 198 charges
• Possession and/or sale of schedule III drugs, 12 charges
• Possession and/or sale of schedule IV drugs, 8 charges
• Possession of schedule V drugs, 1 charge
• Distribution of schedule VI drugs, 1 charge
• Firearms possession related to drug activity, 9 charges
• Child abuse related to drug activity, 5 charges
“Sheriff (Bill) Overton would like to recognize the significant hard work, dedication and time that members of this office give to this cause each and every day,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Many of these cases go unseen to the general public, although they are very important interventions. This office will continue to work diligently to combat the substance abuse concerns throughout Franklin County.”
