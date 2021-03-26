Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous in the morning. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.