Walter Thomas Smith, 40, of Bedford, was arrested today by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Thompson was arrested without incident on the following charges:
- One count of 18.2-386.1 (C) – Unlawful creation of a video graphic / still image of a minor
- One count of 18.2-386.1 (D) – Unlawful creation of a video graphic / still image of an adult
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-534-9521, Ext: 226.
No other information was provided.
