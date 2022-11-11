Hickory Hill Vineyards of Smith Mountain Lake was recently listed as participating in Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour on Saturdays in November and December with an extra pour of hot mulled wine.
When autumn leaves begin falling and temperatures start to drop, Virginia’s wineries heat up with hot spiced mulled wine and more.
Chilly weather opens the doors to Virginia’s winter wines. Mulled, port-style, even chocolate — the abundance of choices make selecting a few to bring home for holiday gatherings a challenge. Now a new wine country promotion, Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour, gives wine lovers a chance to taste before they buy.
As of Nov. 1, 37 Virginia wineries are offering an extra pour of special holiday wines, slushies, sangrias and wine cocktails through New Years. Just mention Virginia Wine Love or Encore Pour when purchasing a wine tasting or flight to receive the treats.
