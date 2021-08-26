Friends, coworkers and ambassadors of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) have been mourning the death of chamber ambassador Angela Newman, who recently died at the age of 53.
“She was just so full of life,” said Karen Burks, who was friends with Newman.
Burks said that Newman was “one of a kind” and that there was nobody else like her, adding that she had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. Burks also said they were best friends for 11 years and did everything together.
Her death came as a shock to those who worked with her. They shared some of their memories working with Newman over the years.
