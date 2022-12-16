Starting in the summer of 2017, the Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount began offering an adaptive swim program for children and adults with varying physical or mental needs.
Known as Adaptive Swim for All, the program is led by Kameron Kitts, the Y’s aquatics director, and other YMCA aquatics staff. The Franklin County High School special education program participants are able to take field trips to the Y to participate in lessons that fall under Adaptive Swim for All guidelines. Students enjoy between one to three hours in the Cooper Aquatics center at the Rocky Mount Y.
“I just want to give a huge thank you to the YMCA staff and Kameron for arranging my students to come for swimming lessons. When we first started coming to the pool, many students were uncomfortable. After attending for the fourth time, the students have such an amazing time and enjoy themselves. It is such a pleasure to see our kids in a relaxing fun environment. Many students are able to get out of wheelchairs they sit in all day, and it shows on their face how happy they are. Thank you so much for putting smiles on our kids’ faces and love in their hearts,” said Tiffany Sproles, Franklin County Public Schools teacher.
