Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will host Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live on Thursday, April 21, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Singer/songwriter Raye Zaragoza will open.
Tedeschi Trucks Band is returning to the stage again with something special: Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live, a unique tour in the style of 2021’s “The Fireside Sessions,” featuring lineups of four to eight band members.
These limited-capacity shows will feature different and smaller configurations of the band. The modified lineup will perform under the name “Tedeschi Trucks” for the first time as a nod to their band members who are unable to join the tour.
Opener Raye Zaragoza is a galvanizing presence, a self-assured artist making music to fight for, represent, and celebrate those left too long outside the spotlight. Known for tenacious feminist anthems and fearless protest folk, her stage presence teems with determined morale.
Tickets are now on sale.
