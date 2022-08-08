July has flown by fast. Our family enjoyed seeing so many friends at the Independence Day celebrations in Shawsville, Roanoke and Vinton Roanoke to start the month and the fun has continued through a stream of Salem Sox games and Vacation Bible School. The 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner.
Gov. Youngkin appoints Seibert and Creasey to Board of Education
Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed top-notch educators Alan Seibert and Grace Turner Creasey to the Virginia Board of Education. Seibert started working with Roanoke City Schools last year following very successful terms of service as a Salem High School science teacher, Salem High School and Andrew Lewis Middle School assistant principal, South Salem Elementary School principal, and Salem superintendent. He begins his service on the board already widely respected in Richmond by members of both parties.
