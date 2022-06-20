Buffer gardening is one of the easiest ways that lakefront homeowners can impact the water quality of our lake. But a lot of neighbors and contacts often tell me that these gardens either cost too much or are too hard to plant. Typically, I’m asked: How long? How wide? What type of plants? How dense? To mulch or not to mulch? What does AEP require? All good questions. I’d like to address some of these concerns in this article.
It really depends on the slope of your lot and shoreline; the steeper the shoreline and lot, the deeper (wider) the garden should be. Water runoff is what you need to abate, so the steeper the lot, the faster the water wants to drain off it, as it doesn’t have the time to penetrate the ground before it hits your riprap. Your garden should be sized accordingly — as wide as needed to capture flow and from 10’ deep in gently sloped shorelines to 30’ or more with steeper lots.
Gently sloped shorelines: Many lots on the lake, like those around Park Place in Franklin County, are gently sloped. Developers and/or homeowners have chosen to plant grass or sod from the home down to the riprap. They complement the dwelling and promote great views. But rain will cause water to flow over the grass and bring all of that fertilizer recently spread to the lake water. This introduction of nutrients is perfect for creating harmful algae blooms, which have closed Lake Anna to swimming and other water activities for the past three summers!
Some homeowners on these lots have expressed their concerns that a buffer garden will inhibit their view, whereas the grass will not. Gardens can be created using low-lying vegetation that does not impact the view. We like to use the term, “framing the view,” with trees and smallish understory native flowering trees. They not only don’t block the view if positioned properly but provide spring color and year-round filtering. Dogwoods, fringetree, redbud, serviceberry are good choices for this. These can be planted in groups with shrubs or standalone on the edges of the property.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.