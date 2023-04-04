Around 80 Naval ROTC Midshipmen from VMI and Mary Baldwin University spent April 1-2 2023 at Mitchell's Point Marina in Huddleston for training with several local Lake organizations. Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue offered cadets on-water and off-water instruction, and hands-on experience with emergency apparatus.
Sea Tow instructed cadets on using dock lines and tying knots, navigation, regulatory markers and shoals, radio communications, handling tow lines, towing evolutions, and docking a towed vessel while Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue taught the cadets boat handling operations, fireboat pumps, on-water firefighting, emergency response diver overview, radar, night vision, hands-on handling of firehoses, personal protective equipment and more.
VMI NROTC Battalion XO Miller says the training will be useful to the cadets, who will camp out Saturday night at Eastlake Community Church before returning Sunday morning for another session. "They will learn towing techniques from Sea Tow while the fire training with Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue will be useful for damage control, and the time spent on the pontoons will teach them how a ship maneuvers on a smaller scale."
Mitchell's Point Marina sponsored the cadet training and provided rental boats for use, and Eastlake Community Church hosted the overnight campsite.
