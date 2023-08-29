New business openings in and around Smith Mountain Lake

Several new businesses have opened in and around the Smith Mountain Lake communities, including some that have held ribbon-cutting ceremonies with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
- Lake Denim: a clothing store offering blue jeans, golf shirts and more, Lake Denim is located at 14176 Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Contact information is 216.225.3832.
- SML Fine Wines: SML Fine Wines has opened at 12925 Booker T. Washington Highway, suite 102, in Hardy. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Contact information is 540.855.1845.
- Mia’s Sweet Factory: serving cupcakes, pies, pastries, ice cream and other desserts, Mia’s Sweets Factory is located at 400 Scruggs Road, suite 150, in Moneta. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact information is 434.841.3159 or online at mias-sweet-factory.square.site.
- First VI Coffee: First VI Coffee has opened at 201 South Street in Bedford. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m. Contact information is 410.271.3897.
Submit information about your new business opening in and around the Smith Mountain Lake communities, and in Bedford and Franklin County, via email to editor@smithmountaineagle.com by noon on Fridays.
