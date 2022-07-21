The Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has determined that law enforcement officers “acted appropriately and with justifiable use of lethal force” when shooting Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview on Nov. 7. 2021, according to a report released Monday.
Therefore, no charges will be brought against officers involved in the incident.
According to previous reports, the incident began at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 2021, when a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police Officer attempted to stop Kirk, who was riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. Kirk did not stop and continued to a residence in the 100 block of Afton Lane in Goodview, then went inside.
After two other officers arrived, shots were heard from the residence and backup was called. A six-hour standoff ensued as Kirk livestreamed the incident on Facebook, and a fire was started in the residence. Kirk later exited the building at approximately 1 a.m. Nov. 8 with a gun and was shot by officers.
She allegedly was under emotional stress, had prior diagnoses of multiple mental health issues and was battling substance abuse addictions, according to Monday’s report. A subsequent autopsy and toxicology of her blood showed that, at the time of her death, her blood alcohol content was over a .18. Her blood was also found to contain both marijuana and amphetamines.
“Law enforcement interaction with the mentally ill far too often results in injury or death,” Commonwealth’s Attorney W. Wesley wrote in an addendum. “Although the use of force in this instance was justified under the laws of Virginia, this in not to conclude that such instances should not be examined and learned from. It is paramount that new tactics, training, and education be invested in to increase the likelihood of non-lethal outcomes for such encounters. Especially in cases in which the disturbed individual is armed or likely to be armed, this task will consistently be assigned to law enforcement to deal with. Thus, it is incumbent on lawmakers and other stakeholders to assist, outfit and prepare law enforcement with the most up to date training and techniques to allow for peaceful resolutions to mental health crises.”
