The Bedford County School Board’s District 3 seat is up for grabs this November, and incumbent Dr. John Hicks Jr. is not running for re-election. No names are on the ballot for that seat, but two candidates are running write-in campaigns. Robert Ashwell is one of those candidates.
District 3 covers the southeastern portion of Bedford County, including the Huddleston and Evington areas. Ashwell lives in Huddleston and noted that he has lived in same house for 41 years.
He is retired from a career in Bedford and Campbell County Public Schools.
“I did everything from driving the bus to teaching history, working in the Campbell County Central Office for two different superintendents, and serving as principal at several schools,” he said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.