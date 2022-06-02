One of the big projects discussed for Bedford County since last year has been broadband. District 2 Representative and Vice-Chairman Edgar Tuck said the board was notified that they were awarded all three grants they applied for to get financial assistance.
“To be honest, we were hoping to get one. Didn’t really think we’d get all three,” Tuck said.
Adding in the three grants, combined with investments from the individual companies, plus what the county is putting in, the total investment is around $70 million for broadband in Bedford County.
Tuck said the broadband project will help the county get universal coverage, and the project should be completed within the next 18 months as a result.
