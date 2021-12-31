The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a nighttime burglary of the Dollar General located at 11490 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Montvale that occurred Dec. 20.
The unknown suspects were able to disable the alarm system before forcing entry into the store. A large amount of merchandise was then taken from the store. Investigators responded to the scene and processed for evidence.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Maddox at 540-586-4800, or one can always submit a tip to Central Virginia CrimeStoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or the PSTIPS3 app on a mobile device.
Those who offer tips via CrimeStoppers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.