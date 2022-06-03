Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.
The Town of Rocky Mount received a $10,000 grant for its Discover Rocky Mount campaign. The Town of Rocky Mount partnered with Franklin County office of Economic Development and Tourism and The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce to supply $22,332 in matching funds for the project, which will market the Town of Rocky Mount as a tourist destination for travelers.
