SEC board names Loehr as new CEO

Jason Loehr, Southside Electric Cooperative’s vice president of finance and corporate services, recently was announced as the cooperative’s new chief executive officer. His selection follows a nine-month nationwide search that drew more than 130 candidates.
Southside Electric Cooperative’s coverage area includes parts of Smith Mountain Lake.
The SEC Board of Directors voted unanimously to promote Loehr to the organization’s top post, finding him to be uniquely qualified to lead, said Dr. Frank Bacon, the board chair. Loehr will begin in his new role as CEO on Aug. 1.
“The board has complete confidence that Jason will continue our tradition of excellence and lead the cooperative into the future,” Bacon said.
