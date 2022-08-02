Adalaid Rhodes of Franklin County is an author who recently published “Riser: Tayana Series Book #1” through AuthorHouse.
According AuthorHouse, Rhodes has “always loved creating stories and characters.” and “believes a good imagination is a beautiful thing.”
“Captain Luke Stokes never imagined he would ever be more than just a soldier,” a description of the book read. “However, when he refuses to let tyranny destroy the galaxy he loves so much, he gains an adversary that will test Luke in ways he never imagined. All the while trying to overcome his own personal obstacles.”
“I hope it is just a fun story to read as it was for me to write,” Rhodes said. “It is about believing in yourself and discovering who you are. It’s a little different from anything I’ve ever read. I tried to give it unique characters and the story some out of the ordinary elements.”
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Rhodes answered, “That they will enjoy reading this book and will want to read more about the characters.”
The book is available in softcover format as well as an ebook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services.
Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information, visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.