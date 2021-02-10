The Franklin County Family YMCA will host a Swim-a-Thon on February 22-23, 2021 to raise funds for the Riptide swim team. Riptide swimmers will be reaching out to community members to secure pledges for new equipment.
“Swimmers can get pledges from anywhere! Pledges can be made by family, friends, parents, co-workers, or local businesses. The goal is to be creative and get as many pledges as possible, but the swimmers are encouraged to raise at least $100,” says Kameron Kitts, Franklin County YMCA Aquatics Director.
To maximize its impact and to include all of the community, the Y is also looking for volunteers to help count lengths swam. The swim will take place during the teams normal practice times and different prizes will be awarded to swimmers who make it to at least 100 lengths and to those that make all 200 lengths. The swimmer who secures the most donations will win a grand prize. After the Swim-a-Thon, swimmers will have one week to collect their pledges.
“The money raised during the event will go to improving the Riptide experience. The teams current goals are to upgrade the touchpads and purchase bleachers for seating during swim meets,” says Kitts.
For more information on this or to volunteer for the event please contact Kameron Kitts at (540)489-9622 or kkitts@franklincountyymca.org.
