A growing nuisance along Smith Mountain Lake and other bodies of water throughout the state of Virginia is the rising trend of abandoned boats and vessels, which are becoming not only eyesores for local residents, but also potential environmental and navigational concerns to local waterways.
According to Katie Register, executive director of Clean Virginia Waterways, there are approximately 200 abandoned boats taking up space and causing issues throughout the state of Virginia. Approximately 10 such abandoned vessels have been removed from the Smith Mountain Lake area over the past year.
“The Abandoned and Derelict Vessel (ADV) Workgroup has identified at least 200 boats that have been abandoned in marshes, at marinas, that have sunk in coastal waters (in the state of Virginia),” Register explained in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “Not only is it currently a problem because of those 200-plus (abandoned boats), but fiberglass boats started to become popular in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and they are aging out.”
“We believe that this is going to become a growing problem, as those fiberglass boats become older, and people start to realize that it is going to cost them money to dispose of the boats correctly,” Register added. “They are not just an environmental hazard to wildlife and to habitat. They are also a navigational hazard to other boaters.”
One of the issues causing the rise in abandoned boats throughout the state and region is the fact that it costs significant money to remove a boat from the water and submit it to a local landfill for final disposal. Costs can range anywhere from several hundred dollars for smaller intact watercraft to more than $30,000 for larger sunken vessels that have to be pulled out of a waterway.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.