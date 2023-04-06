Radford University presented 677 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2022 winter commencement exercises. Graduate degrees were awarded on December 9, while undergraduate degrees were awarded on December 10. The ceremony was held at the Dedmon Center located on campus.
This ceremony marked the first for President Bret Danilowicz to confer diplomas for departing Highlanders.
Graduates included
- Noelle Renee Acevedo of Vinton, VA, Master of Occupational Therapy in Occupational Therapy
- Johanna Leigh Arrington of Rocky Mount, VA, Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration
- Kara Lindsey Ashburn of Vinton, VA, Master of Science in Literacy Education
- Ashlyn Paige Bradner of Penhook, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Veronica Breslow of Vinton, VA, Master of Science in Physician Assistant
- Justin Taylor Campbell of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Cassy Dee Foutz Childress of Vinton, VA, Master of Science in Literacy Education
- Alyssa Cloninger of Hardy, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Peggy S Criswell of Hardy, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Emily Elaine Fenning of Bedford, VA, Master of Science in Physician Assistant
- Tiffany Rae Foli of Hardy, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Callie Mckee Foutz of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Joshua Ryan Maloney of Goodview, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Shane Patrick McCarthy of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Business Admin. in Management and a Bachelor of Business Admin. In Marketing
- Laura Lizbeth Mendez of Moneta, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Ashlee Elizabeth Monk of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Science in Art
- Alexis Nicole Rhodes of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Amiya Lanae Saunders of Rocky Mount, VA, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Kari Pollard Spradlin of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management
- Amy D Taylor of Vinton, VA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Keynote speaker and alumna, Nicole Robinson '02, President of Ursa Space Systems, left the graduates much to think about. "When you leave here today, see this as the first step into your life unimagined. Be open to the potential, the adventure, the unanticipated opportunities ahead,” advised Robinson. "Life is truly about what you can't imagine. In fact, it isn't even about what happens to you but more about how you respond."
