The 7th Annual Edna Curry/John Bower Exhibit recently opened at Bower Center for the Arts.
This exhibit honors the center’s primary benefactors and to that end is a non-exclusionary exhibit, meaning that there is no jurying process, and it is open to artists of all levels of experience. Each year the artwork entered is exciting and diverse, and this year is no exception.
Richard Pumphrey, artist and former longtime art history and studio art professor at the University of Lynchburg, judged the more than 130 artworks by 48 artists in the exhibit this year. Pumphrey is known as an impassioned designer and for creating stained glass windows, and especially, many types of sculpture.
In addition to exhibitions, his sculptures include installations of portrait busts in numerous consequential settings, including the National D-Day Memorial, East Tennessee State University and Virginia Military Institute. His body of monumental woodcarvings and steel pieces, entitled “THE COMPROMISED SERIES,” addresses atrocities committed against Afghani women by the Taliban. Each work’s significance is achieved through its design, scale and use of media. His past commissions vary in media and include stained glass, clay, wood and steel.
His background has served him well as a judge, and he said he is equally energized by nonobjective work as well as representational, by conceptual as well as abstraction. The common denominator in the expressiveness of all work should be a manifestation of impeccable design, evidence of the maker’s unique perception, and a selection and handling of media that contributes to defining the overall consequence of the work.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.