Sea Tow collects toys donated by Dollar General managers

Dollar General held a Regional Holiday Meeting for the second time on Aug. 24, and donated to the community in the process by again having Christmas in August.
There were 687 toys collected by Dollar General stores in the region, which spans 200-plus stores located from the Bristol area to the Harrisonburg area and South Boston, which includes the local Dollar General stores.
“Dollar General local stores have been very instrumental for the last few years in helping Sea Tow collect toys for Lake Christian Ministries each December, for which the community is very grateful,” Sea Tow stated. “Next time you pop into a local Dollar General, thank them for helping with the local toy drives.”
Sea Tow owners Nancy and Rick Ellett, along with Captain Brad Albert, were on hand all day to collect the toys donated, which all stay local and will be distributed by Lake Christian Ministries this upcoming Christmas.
Sea Tow counted and bagged the toys and hauled them to a local storage facility, where Sea Tow will store them and deliver them to Lake Christian Ministries in December for distribution to local needy children.
Approximately 250 store managers attended this meeting, and everyone brought toys. This idea was first generated in 2019 by Lynn King, District Manager 448 for the Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake and North Danville stores, to have the managers of all the Dollar General stores collect and bring toys to their Holiday meeting.
Part of the Dollar General mission statement is “serving others” in the communities, and as an organization, they have a culture of giving back to those in need.
