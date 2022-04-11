A federal jury in Washington, D.C., on Monday convicted a former Rocky Mount police officer, Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, who was on trial after being involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the United States Capitol.
According to multiple reports, Robertson was convicted Monday on all six counts he was charged with. These charges include obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, civil disorder and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building on ground, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Sentencing will be made at a future date.
The verdict Monday came after the jury deliberated Friday but was unable to reach a verdict in the case, which has pitted Robertson against a former fellow Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker, who also participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Fracker initially was supposed to stand trial alongside Robertson, who were both charged in their participation in the mob, which attempted to thwart the United States Senate in certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. But Fracker elected to plead guilty in March to a charge of conspiracy and wound up testifying against Robertson. Both men were terminated from the Rocky Mount Police Department following news that they entered the Capitol.
Fracker faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison for his role and is currently out on bail awaiting sentencing. Robertson faces a lengthy sentence in federal prison on the various charges.
