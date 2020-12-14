Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford is decorated for the holidays and features Jennifer Phillips Carpenter, who “does amazing things with colored pencils,” as reflected in her solo exhibit, “It’s COLORED PENCIL” which has opened in the Sara Braaten Gallery at the Bower Center.
Carpenter was scheduled to be at the Bower Center for the official opening Dec. 11. In addition to her original art, there are prints and cards available to purchase that can be taken home at the time they are purchased.
Carpenter,originally from Harrisonburg, Virginia,has more than 35 years of experience working with colored pencil. Her interest in art was encouraged throughout her youth, and she graduated from Bridgewater College with a Bachelor of Arts in Art degree.
“Frustration when trying painting during her college years led to her independent colored pencil study in 1986 …” the Bower Center stated. “She had found her niche!”
In 1990, she became a charter member of the Colored Pencil Society of America.
Carpenter uses the finest, most permanent and light-fast colored pencils in the world to create her works of art, but like most colored pencil artists, got her start with Prismacolor and still uses them on occasion.
In recent years, she has started utilizing an Icarus Board, a heated surface specially designed for colored pencil artists to heat the paper as the artist works, allowing wax-based pencils to be manipulated and blended in a more painterly manner. She especially enjoys creating the illusion of glass, dazzling reflections, weathered surfaces, and water drops.
She spends anywhere from 20-120 hours on any given piece before completion. Her ability to capture tiny details is what draws the viewer to look more closely, the Bower Center stated. Her mother collected Blenko glass, and it has shown up in several of her works, as have other materials with shiny, highly reflective surfaces.
Carpenter is an active member of the Floyd Artists Association in Floyd, Virginia, a member of The League of Roanoke Artists, and an active member/secretary of The Market Gallery in Roanoke.
In addition to Carpenter’s exhibit, Aric Bryant’s artwork is showing in the Terrace Gallery. His exhibit resulted from his being the recipient of the first Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Residency program. Bryant will be featured Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at a reception where he will talk about his work and the residency experience.
Also, Winter Gifts, Bower Center’s annual art fundraiser, is open, comprised of smaller-size works. Unlike other exhibits, work purchased may be taken at the time it is bought. An addition to Winter Gifts is the Door Ornament Project commemorating the creativity that has been exhibited and fostered for almost 15 years. The Door Ornament display includes small wooden doors decorated by artists and local community members. The doors are being sold for $25 as a fundraiser to benefit the Bower Center. For those wanting to create their own design, a blank wooden door may be purchased for $10.
The Carpenter and Bryant exhibits will be up until Jan. 23. Special holiday public hours through Dec. 23 at Bower Center are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Exhibits also may be viewed online, and purchases may be made at bowercenter.org. Local delivery is available. Gift certificates also are available and can be used for a future class, concert or toward the purchase of a piece of art.
Bower Center is located at 305 N Bridge Street at the intersection with Bedford Avenue in Bedford. Visit www.bowercenter.org for information on future exhibits, classes for youth and adults, events and concerts.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501c(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to “gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn, and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.”
