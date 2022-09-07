Coast Guard returning to SML within week

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the local Coast Guard Auxiliary (Auxiliary) will once again make their way to Smith Mountain Lake, possibly as early as today and perhaps until Tuesday, to conduct training and promote boater safety to local mariners.
Chief Petty Officer Bill Campbell indicated in a recent interview that the Coast Guard would be back on Smith Mountain Lake in the days immediately following Labor Day to conduct additional training and to continue their mission of promoting boater safety.
“We will be back (at Smith Mountain Lake) on our about the 7th or the 8th, extending to the 12th or the 13th,” he said. “I can’t give you the exact dates, but I can tell you it will be as early as the 7th, extending through the 13th. It could be just that weekend. We’re going to come out there and provide that additional boating safety education to the mariners, to drive that number of accidents, fatalities, injuries and property damage down. That’s the only way to do it, is to be proactive. Get out there and speak to people. When you’re actually out there on the water, I think that carries a lot of weight.”
