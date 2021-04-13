The Mitchell Point Marina, Sea Tow and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue (SMLMVF&R) all teamed up to help the sophomore cadets from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), who will be enlisting in the Navy with hands-on training in regard to small boat skills.
When one thinks of the Navy, normally the first thing thought of is submarines or destroyers. Yet Lt. Emily Shrum of VMI said they deal with small boats all the time.
“Most of our destroyers have a rigid hull inflatable boats, so we do a lot with small boats,” said Shrum, who is a naval science instructor at VMI.
