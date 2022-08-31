On Friday, Aug. 26, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Town of Bedford Police investigated a report of a sexual assault.
After the investigation, detective’s charged Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford, with two counts of indecent liberties with child (Virginia Code
