‘Adventuring’ exhibit at Bower Center

There will be a reception Friday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Sara Braaten Gallery at Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford for Virginia photographer Meagan Skinner, who will talk about her work and this exhibit at 6 p.m.
She was the Best in Show recipient in Bower Center’s 2019 Annual National Juried Exhibition, and her exhibit, Adventuring, that features 38 photographs, will continue through Jan. 28.
Dawn Richerson’s exhibit, Blue Ridge Blessings, in the Terrace Gallery, also will continue through Jan. 28, as will Trash to Treasures in the Terrace Lobby. Dawn was the 2022 recipient of the Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Resident Artist program at Bower Center.
