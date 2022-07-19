Nicholas Rakes of Moneta has received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama (UA).
UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8.
With numerous opportunities for service and growth, UA is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and offers its students more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. A leader in research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
