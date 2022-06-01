The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced more than $14 million in funding for public schools throughout the commonwealth to replace old diesel school buses with all-electric buses.
Pittsylvania County is among the localities that will receive funds to purchase electric school buses. The county will receive $461,630 for two buses.
These awards, made through the Clean School Bus Program (CBSP), complement more than $10 million awarded last August to replace 72 diesel school buses in 17 districts with electric and propane buses.
CBSP funds will be used to offset the difference between the cost of new diesel and electric school buses, including charging infrastructure. Funds will come from Virginia’s $93.6 million allocated in the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which supports initiatives to reduce air pollution.
DEQ has also committed funds for innovative clean transportation projects including electric transit buses, medium and heavy duty trucks, electric equipment at the Port of Virginia and development of a statewide charging network for electric vehicles.
“Replacing older diesel school buses will directly benefit thousands of students and their health by reducing their exposure to air pollution,” said DEQ Air and Renewable Energy Director Mike Dowd. “These new buses will also prevent the release of 62 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides and will save school districts more than a million gallons of diesel fuel.”
For more information on the Volkswagen Settlement Agreement, visit DEQ’s website at www.DEQ.Virginia.gov/VW.
