The Vinton History Museum released the following:
YARD SALE
The Vinton History Museum will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 11. The museum is in need of gently used, sellable items for the yard sale. Christmas/Holiday Decor is welcome, too.
You may bring donations to the museum located at 210 East Jackson Avenue in Downtown Vinton, which is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you have questions regarding the yard sale, contact the museum at 540-342-8634 or info@vintonhistorymuseum.org
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Volunteers: The museum needs you! Let us know if you have time to help and we will match you up with a role that matches your interests and skills and schedule.
MEMBERSHIPS
Memberships: The Vinton History Museum is recruiting new individual and business members to support the work of the museum.
If you have not renewed your current membership for 2021, your support is appreciated.
INTERNS
Grace Johnson and Ben Tate, Roanoke College seniors, completed internships at the Vinton History Museum this summer.
They completed many projects in preserving the History of the Vinton area, created new displays and were a great asset to the museum in many ways.
Both were a delight to work with, and we appreciate all their accomplishments.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
• Sept. 4: No “First Saturday” due to holiday weekend
• Sept. 6: Museum closed for Labor Day
• Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Yard Sale (items and volunteers needed)
• Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: “First Saturday”/Fall Festival (volunteers needed)
• Holiday Bazaar at the museum
• Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: “First Saturday:
• Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Holiday Open House
2021 VINTON HISTORICAL
SOCIETY OFFICERS
AND DIRECTORS
• President: Randy Layman
• Vice-President: Jan Dickens
• Secretary: Marie Bell
• Treasurer: Debbie Pitts
• Assistant Treasurer: Denny Dickens
• Program Chairman: Mary Beth Layman
• Directors: Denny Dickens, Judy Kelley, JoAnn Newman and Mary Beth Layman
• Directors Emeritus: Doug and Mattie Forbes
HOURS
Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and every first Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
