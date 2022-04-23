Eight-year-old Tate Bauer of Moneta has been competing in motocross for about four years and has rode in front a couple of thousand people before.
However, Bauer got the experience of a lifetime by riding in front of 25,000 to 30,000 people at Ford Field Stadium, home of the Detroit Lions, at the KTM Junior Racing Supercross in March. This event gives motocross riders who are 7 and 8 years old the experience of being treated like a factory rider.
The participants that get picked are randomly selected. Tate Bauer’s dad, David Bauer, said that he and his wife Brittany Bauer have tried two years to get their son into this major event to no avail until now.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.