The Franklin County Office of Aging in Rocky Mount is hosting its fourth annual Senior Giving Tree Program.
With the Senior Giving Tree Program, anyone can help by picking a star from the Senior Giving Tree. A donation will help bring holiday cheer to area residents aged 50-plus in need. The Office of Aging is working with various local nonprofit groups to provide much needed items to brighten senior lives during the holiday season.
Those who want to help may come by the Office of Aging, located at the Essig Recreation Center, at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount, and pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it. After shopping, participants are asked to bring back unwrapped items to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 14.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
