During the year of COVID-19, many businesses in the tourism and hospitality industries were booming in the Smith Mountain Lake area, as long distance vacation travel became more difficult and international vacation travel nearly nonexistent. More Virginians turned to vacation options within the commonwealth, and Smith Mountain Lake saw its share of those vacationers.
Last October, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors enacted a series of policies regulating the burgeoning short-term rental business. The policies addressed safety, sanitation and tax collection concerns.
Property owners who use their property for short-term rentals must now register with the county and pay a registration fee of $200 annually. That registration requirement allows the county administration to ensure compliance with the rules and payment of the county’s transient occupant tax.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
