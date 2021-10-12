The Bedford Area Resource Council (BARC), a stakeholder group that explores solutions to community issues, has reported that there is a severe shortage of childcare providers in Bedford County.
“We are exploring the current situation from a workforce perspective and need the community’s involvement by participating in a short survey,” BARC stated.
Two surveys are being conducted. One is for parents and guardians of children aged 0-13, and the other is one for employers whose workforce may be impacted by lack of available childcare. Each survey has fewer than 10 questions and should take less than five minutes to fill-out.
BARC stated the responses will help the Bedford County Office of Economic Development and Department of Social Services explore solutions that may be helpful to the business community and the community as a whole. The survey ends Oct. 29.
The Childcare Needs Survey is located at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/703b4bd8279a468d8ec281a9d0c2abc8.
The Employer Childcare Survey is located at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/aed261abd03943488a446adc1e91b133.
These surveys are only open to Bedford County residents and businesses.
