During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 22, attorney Patrick Skelley said that staff members were approached by residents to vacate and change the name of the road Key Largo Boulevard, of the Sunset Cay area of Moneta, to Grey Hawk Lane.
Residents and lot owners of the area were approached regarding the vacation and renaming of the street.
The board approved the request 7-0, and Key Largo Boulevard in the Sunset Cay Subdivision, Section One, is now vacated and named Gray Hawk Lane.
