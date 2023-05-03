The 27th Annual Smith Mountain Arts Council/John and Trudy Faber Memorial Photo show and contest was held on April 28 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. A total of 188 submissions were entered with 36 of the entries completed by those 18 years of age and younger. Of the 49 participating photographers, 19 entrants were ages 18 or younger.
Serving as judge for the photography competition was Craig Shaffer. Shaffer has been a photographer for more than 50 years. He is a Certified Professional Photographer through the Professional Photographers of America and an active member ofthe Virginia affiliate (VPPA). Shaffer has won many photography awards, including recognition from the International Photographic Competition, the "Olympics" of photography. He also won "Best of Show" for VPPA and the Academy Center of Fine Arts. He still photographs daily, exploring the world through his viewfinder. Shaffer specializes in commercial, illustrative, and photojournalism work. "To live is to create. To create is to live," he noted. "As Henri Cartier- Bresson said, "It is an illusion that photos are made with the camera. They are made with the eyes, heart, and head."
During the show that ran from April 28 – 30, Shaffer went over the 12 Elements of a Merit Image, including: Impact, Technical Excellence, Creativity, Style, Composition, Presentation, Color Balance, Center of Interest, Lighting, Subject Matter,Technique, and Story Telling. Following a short critique of the winning photos, awards were given in the following categories:
Best in Show: Alan Raasch for “Human Angles”
Smith Mountain Lake Scenes: 1st place: Kathleen Riordan with “Bullseye”; 2nd place: Larry Sakayama with “Winter at SML”; 3rd place: Pidge Morgan with “March 7th”; Honorable Mention: Kathleen Riordan with “Perfect Lake Day” and Amy Hunters with “Sunset Cruise – Virginia Dare”
Landscape/Seascape: 1st place: Teresa Woodford with “Light and Shadow in Zion”; 2nd place: Alan Raasch with “Tranquility Beach”; 3rd place: Amy Hunter with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”; Honorable Mention: Elaine Lee with “Pastoral Setting” and Patricia Malanga with “Inlet Jetty”
People: 1st place: Kyle Suon with “Winter is Coming”; 2nd place: Teresa B. Woodford with “Fatherhood – First Day on the Job”; 3rd place: Raymond Lekich with “Mary”; Honorable Mention: Debbie Cressell with “Deliverance”; Elaine Lee with “Solitude”; Kathleen Riordan with “Oregon Beach Walkers”, Kyle Suon with “Winter is Coming”
Pets/Wildlife: 1st place: Kyle Suon with “Stalks His Prey at Night”; 2nd place: Teresa B. Woodford with “Who, Me?”; 3rd place: Alan Raasch with “Feather in the Wind”; Honorable Mention: Alan Raasch with “La Vic Dansante”; Tamara Key with “Follow the Leader”; and Ray Lekich with “Pelican”
Architecture: 1st place: Teresa B. Woodford, with “Abstract City Reflection”; 2nd place: Kyle Suon with “Wheel of Time”; 3rd place: Elaine Lee with “Antquity”; Honorable Mention: Jerry Carney with “Blue Matrix/Old Light”; Debbie Cressell with “Shadow Bridge”; and Alan Raasch with “Over or Under”
Close-Up, Macro, Still Life: 1st place: Alan Raasch with “Joy Ride”; 2nd place: Teresa B. Woodford with “Tiny Engineer”; 3rd place: Erich Faber with “Easter Mushroom”; Honorable Mention: Michael McCormick with “Turkey Tails”; Robert Maeller with “Spring Time?”; and Tamara Key with “High Strung”
Digital Manipulation: 1st place: Paula Kolek with “Safety”; 2nd place: Constance Lowery with “Visions”; 3rd place: Alan Raasch with “Color Flow”; Honorable Mention: Jerry Carney with “Sedona Dream”; and “Dan Madar with “Six Oil Cans and a Bottle”
Youth: Anna Gault with “Spoon”; 2nd place: Mason Fogarty with “Staple City”; 3rd place: Everett Graham with “The Web”; Honorable Mention: Tressie Amos with “Shaanke”; Carrie Amos with “Bloomin’ Mushroom”; and Elly Ames with “Springy”
The People’s Choice Award was given to Kyle Suon for his work, “Stalks his Prey at Night”.
