Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Bedford man.
The crash occurred Sunday, March 27, at 2:50 a.m. on Big Island Highway, near Charlemont Drive in Bedford County.
A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on Big Island Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Dean Murry, 23, of Bedford. Murry was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
