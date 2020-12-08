The Town of Vinton announced the appointment of Fabricio D. Drumond as its next police chief.
His first day in the new role was Dec. 1. Drumond has served as the Interim Police Chief since July 21, assuming the role after former Police Chief Thomas L. Foster left the town to become the United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.
Chief Drumond first joined the town in 2009 as an officer and was promoted to Deputy Police Chief in 2016. Prior to joining the town, he worked for the Roanoke Police Department, where he began his law enforcement career in 2006. He graduated in 2000 from Maynard High School in Maynard, Massachusetts, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly thereafter and served until 2006. During his time in the United States Marines, Drumond was meritoriously promoted to private first class, lance corporal, corporal and the final rank of sergeant. He has a multidisciplinary bachelor’s degree specializing in both criminal justice and business cognitive and a master’s degree in national security, both from Liberty University.
“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as the chief of police for Town of Vinton,” Drumond said. “Together, as a community we will continue to fortify the relationship with our residents and the people we serve. United, our destiny for success and safe community will be unshakable. I take great pride in having the privilege to serve amongst the men and women of the Vinton Police Department who have an unwavering passion towards the dedication of service to our wonderful community.”
During Drumond’s tenure with Vinton, he has obtained several law enforcement specialties, such as field training officer, general instructor, TASER instructor, and actively trained law enforcement recruits in both formal classroom instruction and officer survival applications. He has been the recipient of drug recognition awards, personal and unit citations, leadership awards, and Officer of the Year, and has attended several critical leadership and management courses, most notably by the Virginia Association of Chief of Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Leadership Development Courses.
“We are excited to be able to work with Chief Drumond as he transitions into his new role as the town’s police chief,” Mayor Bradley E. Grose stated on appointing him. “I have had the honor to work with Chief Drumond in many different capacities over the years, and I look forward to watching him as he ensures that Vinton remains a safe community. The Chief of Police is a crucial position and Town Council is pleased to have such a well-qualified candidate already within the department ready to step forward into this leadership role, and he has our full confidence to serve in this capacity.”
Drumond has been happily married for 10 years to Julianna Drumond and has two step-children, Dakota and Morgan, and one-daughter, Athena.
