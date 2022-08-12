The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) announced the results of the sixth bacterial testing of the season.
Water samples taken Aug. 2 at 14 sites around Smith Mountain Lake found that all but one of the sites satisfied the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Standard for recreational waters. The one site that exceeded the VDH bacteria guidelines was located in the upper Blackwater channel near Horseshoe Bend.
Once again, this follows a period of unusually heavy downpours in the lake vicinity. Heavy rainfall leads to considerable runoff into the lake from the surrounding watershed area, which may include agricultural waste, wildlife waste and of note for lake residents: lawn fertilizer.
Each of these can pollute the water with bacteria and nutrients that promote the growth of bacteria and algae. The resulting spike in bacterial concentrations typically dissipates within one to three days because the bacteria do not thrive in the diluted environment of the lake.
